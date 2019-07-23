80°
Pedestrian hit when driver crashes into building on Burbank Drive, flees scene
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a bizarre hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Burbank Drive.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Burbank near Seaboard.
Photos from the scene shows a car wedged between a building and a sidewalk.
According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a pedestrian and several other vehicles in the parking lot. The driver then fled the scene, police say.
Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
We're working to get more information.
