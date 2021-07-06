Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Sulphur

SULPHUR - A train struck and killed a pedestrian in Sulphur Tuesday morning, KATC reports.

Sulphur Police reportedly discovered the woman on railroad tracks along Crocker Street.

Authorities believe the woman was hit by a westbound train.

As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the victim's identity has not been released.

This article will be updated as police continue to investigate the tragic incident.