83°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Sulphur
SULPHUR - A train struck and killed a pedestrian in Sulphur Tuesday morning, KATC reports.
Sulphur Police reportedly discovered the woman on railroad tracks along Crocker Street.
Authorities believe the woman was hit by a westbound train.
As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the victim's identity has not been released.
Trending News
This article will be updated as police continue to investigate the tragic incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards placing himself in hospice care
-
Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers, a year of triumph
-
Dr. William Tate officially takes over as LSU president Tuesday
-
Downtown businesses encouraged by Independence Day sales boom
-
Police: After deadly crash, grandmother arrested for helping driver flee scene