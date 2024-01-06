41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian hit, killed along Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs

Saturday, January 06 2024
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was killed after they were hit by a car along Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs  Saturday evening.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Chestnut Street. The eastbound lanes of Florida Boulevard were closed shortly after 8 p.m. and reopened two hours later.

The Police Department said an investigation into the crash is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.  

