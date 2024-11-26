67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian hit, killed after hit-and-run crash on O'Neal Lane on Monday night

Tuesday, November 26 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash on O'Neal Lane Monday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says the crash occurred in the 2800 block of O'Neal Lane after 11 p.m. Monday. A pedestrian, whose information was not provided by police, was struck in the roadway by a silver or grey sedan headed southbound.

The last known direction of travel known of the vehicle was southbound on O'Neal Lane headed forward South Harrell's Ferry Road. Anyone with information is urged to contact 225-344-7867.

