Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Florida Boulevard in critical condition following crash

13 hours 57 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, March 07 2021 Mar 7, 2021 March 07, 2021 6:10 PM March 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Sunday (March 7) evening.

It was around 6 p.m. that personnel with Baton Rouge EMS were dispatched to a crash site within the 11900 block of Florida Boulevard near North Little John Drive.

Officials say one person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Details regarding the incident are limited at this time, please check back for updates.  

