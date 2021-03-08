49°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Florida Boulevard in critical condition following crash
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Sunday (March 7) evening.
It was around 6 p.m. that personnel with Baton Rouge EMS were dispatched to a crash site within the 11900 block of Florida Boulevard near North Little John Drive.
Officials say one person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Details regarding the incident are limited at this time, please check back for updates.
