Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person walking on tracks in Tigerland hit by train, taken to hospital overnight

March 15, 2020 10:42 AM
BATON ROUGE - A person is in the hospital after reports of someone being stuck by a train early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2:20 am near the entrance to Tigerland near Bob Pettit and Alvin Dark. 

At this time, just one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

