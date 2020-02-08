59°
Pedestrian hit by train on Florida St. receives life-threatening injuries

Saturday, February 08 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a pedestrian hit by a train on Saturday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. the individual was hit by a train on the intersection of Florida Street and N. 15th.

According to authorities, around 7:20 p.m. the individual tried to jump on the train and received life threatening injuries. He is being transported to a local hospital

Details are limited. This a a developing story. 

