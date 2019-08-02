76°
Pedestrian hit by three vehicles, including RV, dies on LA 1
PLAQUEMINE - The sheriff's office says a pedestrian was struck and killed on LA 1 late Friday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on LA 1 near NAPA Auto Parts.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says the pedestrian was struck by at least three vehicles, including an RV. An adult male in his late thirties was pronounced dead at the scene.
BREAKING: A pedestrian has been struck and killed along LA 1 in Plaquemine. I’m headed to the scene and will be live on @WBRZ News 2 at 10— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 3, 2019
Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office have shut down the highway in both directions to assist the investigation. Louisiana State Police have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
