Pedestrian hit by car along Bluebonnet Boulevard

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday.

Sources said a pedestrian was hit by a car along Bluebonnet near World Ministry Avenue shortly before 1:45 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown. 

WBRZ is working to get more information. 

