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Pedestrian hit along Airline Highway, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was hit along Airline Highway near the intersection with Old Hammond Highway on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m., and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
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Further details were not immediately available.
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