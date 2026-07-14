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Pedestrian hit along Airline Highway, taken to hospital

1 hour 40 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 11:20 AM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was hit along Airline Highway near the intersection with Old Hammond Highway on Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m., and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

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Further details were not immediately available. 

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