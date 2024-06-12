78°
Pedestrian ferry to become operational Friday in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - The pedestrian ferry will be operational beginning Friday, according to the Iberville Parish Government.
Thursday, the US Coast Guard will do inspections and pedestrian ferry operations will begin on Friday.
The tentative operating hours for the pedestrian ferry will be from 5 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The hours may adjust over time, particularly when school starts back up in August.
The Iberville Parish Government provided the following map for the ferry:
