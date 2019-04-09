Pedestrian fatally struck on US 190 in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - One person has died after being struck on US 190 Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on US 190 around Mullatto Bend, located near a local fishing supply shop. Louisiana State Police are responding.

Authorities tell WBRZ one person died at the scene.

This is a developing story.