Pedestrian fatally struck on US 190 in West Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE - One person has died after being struck on US 190 Tuesday night.
The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on US 190 around Mullatto Bend, located near a local fishing supply shop. Louisiana State Police are responding.
Authorities tell WBRZ one person died at the scene.
This is a developing story.
