Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Airline Highway, sources say
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, sources told WBRZ.
The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood and Evangeline Streets.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
