Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle off Highland Road

11 hours 42 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 7:47 PM August 15, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening off Highland Road.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on West Grant Street, located off Highland Road near State Lumber & Hardware.

Sources tell WBRZ the pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner's office has been called.

