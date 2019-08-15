80°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening off Highland Road.
The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on West Grant Street, located off Highland Road near State Lumber & Hardware.
Sources tell WBRZ the pedestrian died at the scene.
The coroner's office has been called.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of...
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake
-
Students living nearby not allowed to walk to Ascension's newly-opened primary school
-
Mischievous raccoon gets stuck while burglarizing high school vending machine
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. walks away from fiery plane crash in Tennessee