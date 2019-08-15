80°
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening off Highland Road.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on West Grant Street, located off Highland Road near State Lumber & Hardware.

Sources tell WBRZ the pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner's office has been called.

