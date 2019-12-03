Pedestrian dies in late night hit and run

CARENCRO – On Monday night, a man from Texas was killed while walking along a road in Lafayette Parish.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police were notified of a fatal crash that claimed the life of 48-year-old Kittitone Sinakone of Houston.

Sinakone had been walking along Interstate 49 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound near mile marker 7.

Investigators say the fatal crash was a hit and run.

Sinakone was pronounced deceased by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office and at this time impairment is unknown.

In accordance with procedure, toxicology tests were conducted and results are pending.