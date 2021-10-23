'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A new way to party 'on the go' has made its way to the capital area. Pedal Pub is Baton Rouge's first BYOB party bike.

"It’s like a party on a bike. It’s a 16 passenger bike piloted by our employees. All you gotta do is move your feet up and down, that’s it," co-owner of the Baton Rouge location Herb Piert said.

For $46 per person, you can get crusin' for a boozin' around the city. Pedal Pub takes reservations for private parties or smaller groups and couples.

“We want you to take a tour of the city, have fun, have a few drinks, party with friends. Maybe meet some people you’ve never known before," Piert said.

The bike is steered by a designated pilot who does not drink. It is mostly powered by patrons who pedal with their feet as they sip on their drink of choice. If riders feel like they need a break, a hidden motor will pick up the slack.

“Pilot is designated by Pedal Pub. They’ll steer the bike, control the bike, brake. Determine where the bike is gonna go. All the patrons have to do is pedal when we tell them to pedal,” Piert said.

Riders have their choice of three different routes, depending on what kind of adventure they're looking to take. For more information on rules, tours, and pricing, click here.