Pecue Lane reopens between Highland, Perkins after SGFD puts out house fire; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE — Pecue Lane between Highland and Perkins roads was closed for several hours Monday morning as firefighters put out a fire.
The St. George Fire Department said that, due to the size of the home on fire, "this will be an extended incident."
No injuries were reported, officials said about the fire that started around 4 a.m.
Investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
