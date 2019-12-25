Pearl River restaurant hands out free meals on Christmas Eve

PEARL RIVER - A Northshore restaurant handed out free meals on Christmas Eve.

Big D's Kitchen was busy on Dec. 24, even though the eatery's kitchen was technically closed.

According to WWL-TV, the family-owned restaurant volunteered to cook warm meals to anyone who happened to stop in.

Big D's owner, Debbie Singletary, explained why she and her family went out of their way to feed the community, telling WWL-TV reporters, "I think God instilled this in me... I've been so blessed, and I just chose to give back to the people that have helped me."

The location is named after Singletary's husband 'Big D.' He and other family members cook, while Debbie pays for the meals.

This marks Big D's fifth year of free Christmas Eve meals and this year, they ended up feeding about 200 people of various backgrounds.

"It's not just for the homeless," Singletary said. "It's for everyone."

Hungry guests left with plates full of turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, and a roll.

The restaurant also makes Christmas Eve meal deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities, and to anyone else unable to swing by and pick up a meal.

Big D's handed out meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.