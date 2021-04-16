'Peaky Blinders' actress, Helen McCrory, dies at 52

Helen McCrory (photo via Netflix/BBC)

British actress, Helen McCrory, best known for her work in the show "Peaky Blinders" and in the "Harry Potter" films, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

McCroy was married to actor, Damian Lewis, and Lewis announced her passing, Friday.

He posted a statement on Twitter, expressing his grief and praising her as a beloved partner.

McCroy was 52 years old.