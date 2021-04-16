66°
'Peaky Blinders' actress, Helen McCrory, dies at 52
British actress, Helen McCrory, best known for her work in the show "Peaky Blinders" and in the "Harry Potter" films, has passed away following a battle with cancer.
McCroy was married to actor, Damian Lewis, and Lewis announced her passing, Friday.
He posted a statement on Twitter, expressing his grief and praising her as a beloved partner.
April 16, 2021
McCroy was 52 years old.
