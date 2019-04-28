Peace rally held in slaying of 14-year-old Plaquemine boy

PLAQUEMINE- Residents in Plaquemine gathered, in support of the family of a young teenager, shot and killed inside his home.

Dozens attended the peace rally held for 14-year-old Johnathan Tobias including Sheriff's deputies, and city police. Tobias was murdered earlier this week and the killing is still unsolved.



"We still don't have any clues in the murder, that's why the Sheriff's department needs help finding who did this,” Rally organizer Claysha Williams said.



Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi spoke during the rally, announcing a five thousand dollar Crime Stopper reward in the Tobias murder case.



"It is personal, you come into Iberville Parish and take an innocent man's life, it is personal to me,” Stassi said



The 14-year old was inside of his mobile home Tuesday night when gunmen sprayed the house with bullets, killing Tobias.



The owner of the Hop 'N Shop Deli in Plaquemine raised money Saturday to help pay for Tobias' funeral expensive through a portion of the sales and collecting donations. The store raised about one thousand dollars.