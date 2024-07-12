Paul Skenes announced as starting pitcher for National Team in MLB All-Star Game

Photo: LSU Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes will be the starting pitcher for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game next week.

Skenes, who currently plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, will start at the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, the Pirates announced Friday. According to LSU, former LSU players have been selected for the All-Star Game 26 times.

He was previously selected for the team on Sunday.

Skenes has a 1.9 earned run average and 89 strikeouts with the Pirates during his six wins with the team.

Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game ?? pic.twitter.com/wjOKiloWOm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2024

The pitcher, who transferred to LSU after two seasons pitching for the Air Force, led the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title and was presented with the Dick Howser Trophy as the best player in NCAA Division I baseball. Skenes also won Baseball National Player of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2023, finishing first in the nation in strikeouts and strikeouts per inning with 209 and 15.33, respectively.

Elsewhere in the MLB, Skenes' former teammate Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews will play for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game featuring top prospects, ESPN reports.

The All-Star Game has its first pitch on Tuesday at 7 p.m.