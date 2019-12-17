44°
Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman to President Trump, hospitalized for cardiac event

50 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 December 17, 2019 12:00 PM December 17, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Paul Manafort Photo: The Daily Beast

ABC reports that President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized for a cardiac event while serving his sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Manafort has been serving his sentence in a Pennsylvania federal correction institute. 

Sources told ABC he's been recovering since last Thursday at a local Pennsylvania hospital, where he's under the watch of correctional officers.

Manafort was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, but his attorney was informed that he will not be appearing.  

In 2018, Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair and sought leniency during his sentencing due to health issues. 

He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March. 

He is slated to be released Dec. 25, 2024

