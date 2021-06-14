72°
Paul Mainieri's career ends with super regional loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE- LSU pitching gave up seven home runs to Tennessee in game 2 of their super regional, losing 15-6.
The Tigers finish their season 38-24 in Paul Mainieri's final season as head coach.
Dylan Crews hit two home runs to helped keep the Tigers close in the 3rd inning before the Volunteers scored 8-unanswered runs.
Jake Rucker hit two home runs on Tiger starter Landon Marceaux.
Tre Morgan and Brody Drost both hit late game home runs to make it a 5-run deficit, but that would be as close as the Tigers could get.
