Patterson man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, other charges
PATTERSON - A Patterson man was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and other charges, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Morgan City Police detectives had been investigating Jaquandre Shemar Williams,23, for multiple incidents, including one in the Bayou Vista area. With MCPD's help, SMPSO detectives opened their own investigation into Williams.
The sheriff's office said that its investigation led them to arrest Williams on Oct. 24 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Williams' bail was set at $75,000. No further details were immediately available.
