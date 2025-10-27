81°
Patterson man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, other charges

2 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 October 27, 2025 12:24 PM October 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON - A Patterson man was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and other charges, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Morgan City Police detectives had been investigating Jaquandre Shemar Williams,23, for multiple incidents, including one in the Bayou Vista area. With MCPD's help, SMPSO detectives opened their own investigation into Williams.

The sheriff's office said that its investigation led them to arrest Williams on Oct. 24 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Williams' bail was set at $75,000. No further details were immediately available. 

