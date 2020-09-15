79°
Patriots owner pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

1 year 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 February 28, 2019 12:56 PM February 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case.
  
Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County court documents released Thursday. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial.
  
Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.
  
Police say Kraft paid for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, the night before and morning of the Jan. 20 AFC Championship game. He then flew to Kansas City, where he saw his team beat the Chiefs.
