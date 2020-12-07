Latest Weather Blog
Patriotic texts ordered at Confederate statue before it goes
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Confederate monument is set to be removed from a Louisiana courthouse. But, while it is still standing, it will be surrounded by written references to patriotism and the civil rights movement.
Commissioners have approved adding displays to temporary walls around the monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse, KTAL-TV reported.
The group voted to direct parish administrators to post texts of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, the Gettysburg Address, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Commissioner Ken Epperson, who is a veteran, pushed for the updates to the walls, but John Paul Young questioned the change because of the timing.
“This structure is about to come down,” Young said. “The monument is about to be moved. I think the less we touch it, the better. I don’t think we should decorate it further. We should let it go away.”
In January, the parish legal department will move forward on bids for removal of the monument.
