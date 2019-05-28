Patriotic concert closes out Memorial Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Patriotic music echoed through downtown Monday night as a concert honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty closed out Memorial Day.

“We like to do it, and it’s the right thing to do,” Baton Rouge Concert Band President Bond Lux said.

Nearly 60 members of The Baton Rouge Concert Band wowed the audience. Dozens showed up to watch the performance, and celebrate the message behind it – honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I want to treat my family to the traditional, old time ways,” said Joe Herbert who traveled from Denham Springs. “I want [my kids] to know self-sacrifice and how not to be selfish, but self-less.”

Lux says the concert, lasting a little over an hour, creates a space where everyone can salute the troops one last time before Memorial Day comes to an end.

“Why am I able to live where I choose to live, do what I choose to do? It’s because of those men and women that are buried in places like Port Hudson or the old National Cemetery down Florida Boulevard,” Lux said.

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is made up of all volunteers. They also put on a free show every Fourth of July.