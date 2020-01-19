Patrick Queen to receive key to New Roads at National Championship parade

Photo: KC Homes Realty Group

NEW ROADS - New Roads will hold a parade in honor of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

The parade will also be in honoring Mississippi State football player Stephen Guidry. Both players played for Livonia High School and are best friends.

After the parade a ceremony will be held for Queens to receive the key to New Roads.

Patrick Queens played a vital role in LSU's groundbreaking 15-0 season. Ending his career as a 2020 National College Football Champion and honored as the game's defensive MVP, Queens has decided to start the next chapter in his life and enter the 2020 NFL Draft this upcoming spring.