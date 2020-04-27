Patient Plus clinics offering COVID-19 antibody testing

BATON ROUGE - More urgent care clinics around the Baton Rouge are offering coronavirus antibody testing.

Patient Plus announced Monday it is offering the antibody test for $105. The test can tell whether you've virus and if you're body has produced antibodies for fighting the disease.

Anyone interested in the test can set up an appointment at the Patient Plus website. You can find other clinics offering antibody testing here.

Testing will be available at the following locations.

Bocage

7353 Jefferson Hwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-442-0500



Southdowns

4460 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-831-1241



Mid City

2840 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-224-2402



Delmont

5420 Plank Road,

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-228-2452



Broadmoor

9688 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

225-408-7587