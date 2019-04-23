Patient arrested after four nurses injured, wall damaged during struggle

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested another man accused of fighting and injuring nurses at a facility Monday.

Authorities were called to a facility around 12:56 a.m. in response to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, Kevin Drew resisted treatment and fought with four employees.

The nurses sustained minor injuries. Police also noticed several holes in the wall which resulted from the altercation.

Drew was charged with four counts of battery of emergency personnel and criminal damage to property.

Police responded to the same location earlier in the day after another patient injured two nurses.