Patchy ice possible Friday morning, hard freeze expected Friday night

A period of light rain, sleet and freezing rain could cause patches of ice to develop on bridges and overpasses Thursday night and Friday morning. This could cause hazardous conditions for the Friday morning commute. For that reason, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish from until 12pm Friday. The coldest air so far this winter season will follow.

Tonight: A fast-moving disturbance will move into the region, returning scattered showers, sleet and freezing rain to the area. Temperatures will drop below freezing by about 10pm near the state line, 1am in the city and 4am for southern parishes, except the immediate coast. Most areas will bottom out between 29 and 32 degrees. As this occurs, patches of ice could develop on elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. Grounded roads should remain too warm for ice. Precipitation will be light, scattered and limited in how far north it falls, so not all areas will experience icing. The best chances will be along and south of I-10/12. Overall, there is a 20-30 percent chance of "nuisance" ice, greater than 0.01 inch in the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Continue to check with the Storm Station for updates.

Up Next: Precipitation will end by mid-morning Friday but skies will not fully clear, so even though temperatures will climb above freezing and into the upper 30s, any isolated icy patches may be slow to melt. More substantial clearing and continued northerly winds will send temperatures plummeting into the mid 20s Saturday morning for what is likely to be the first hard freeze of the season for areas as far south as I-10. If you have not already, it would be a good idea to wrap exposed, exterior pipes before Friday night. In addition to the cold air temperatures, wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s. A full day of sunshine will push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday. Another hard freeze is possible Sunday morning before a mostly sunny finish to the weekend. The next chance for rain will race into the area on Monday evening, in all liquid form. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

