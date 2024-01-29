Pat Shingleton: "Wilma and Earthquakes..."

Weather anniversaries for October 19 include Hurricane Wilma that blasted the Yucatan Peninsula with 175 mile-per-hour winds in 2005. With Katrina and Rita, Wilma not only became one of the five most intense Atlantic hurricanes but rewrote the record book in other categories. Wilma's eye wall was just two nautical miles wide, becoming the smallest eye on record. Louisiana has also experienced episodes of earthquakes. On this date in 1930 one rattled Napoleonville with effects reported in Allemands, Donaldsonville, Franklin, Morgan City and White Castle. Residents reported overturned objects, shaken trees and cracked plaster. Other area quakes include a magnitude 3.8 reading near Greenville, MS on June 4, 1967. On November 19, 1958, one shook houses and rattled windows in Baton Rouge.