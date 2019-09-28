Pat Shingleton: "White Wind and Music Grapes..."



The world’s highest peak, outside of Asia’s Himalayas, is Aconcagua, located 100 miles east of the Pacific Ocean in Argentina. In the crown of South America’s Andes mountain range it rises 23,000 feet above the Pacific’s shores and the cloud cover at the summit is so frequent that it has been referred to as the Viento Blanco or White Wind. Mountain climbers traditionally describe each notable location by their strong environmental conditions. Weatherwise magazine reports that the characteristics of Aconcagua are its extreme wind. Pacific storms crash on the natural walls of the Andes. Westward pushing air rises above the peaks of the range to Aconcagua where it becomes White Wind. Condensation surrounding the white clouds turns these clouds to a Dantean orange at sunset. From winds to grapes. Cool evenings, warm days and a sea breeze provide the right ingredients for grape growing. Tuscany produces some of the finest wines in Italy as wine makers further traditions dating back to Roman times. Farmers use another ingredient in grape growing - music. Some vineyards overlook wine estates and while awaiting for the grapes to mature, owner's play classical music. Further investigation noted that the ripening under the Tuscan sun was advanced. Those rows growing to the sounds of Mozart were unusually big and beautiful and in each successful harvest the yield was larger and better. In fields with no music, smaller grapes were often infested with bugs. Scientists at the University of Florence are stumped as to why some grapes are thriving on classical music. Rock-and-roll isn't played, believing it's bad for the grapes.