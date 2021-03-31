Pat Shingleton: "White Outs and Ploughers..."

During my days at Gannon University in Erie, PA, snowstorms were so intense they caused "white outs." The definition of such is the result of blizzard conditions where the sky and ground are indistinguishable. Image being able to only see your hand in front of your face during a blizzard. Getting to class meant hanging onto to ropes attached to the maple trees along State and Peach Streets in downtown Erie. They don't experience "snow days" in Erie, their snow removal and "salting" is unparalleled. Monday afternoon found your Weather Team broadcasting Tornado Watches, four tornado warnings and eight severe storm warnings. As we experience these weather events here, its rough winter weather on Lake Erie. During episodes of winter storms I'll check in with an old friend, Pete Friscina who resides in Erie. A few years ago I would tune into Dan Geary, via the Internet, on WXKE-FM. "Captain Dan" would get em going during his morning shift and after his retirement still keeps his fingers-in-the pie on WMCE. Dan assisted in putting me in radio at WWYN back then as at one time or another we worked for Art Arkelian. Dan and Pete are veteran snow ploughers and keep the streets clear and have been honored for their commitment during blizzards and white outs.