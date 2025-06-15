Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "What a Blast..."
I noticed that Erie, Pennsylvania recorded the largest snow accumulation for the season at 157 inches! We have now registered 20 freezes this season with 39 days left in the season of Winter. Rewinding... The cold blast of February 1899 was one of the most severe ever recorded. All-time record lows were logged in Milligan, OH at minus 39 degrees and Camp Clarke, NE at -47. Local and state records were posted at Tallahassee and Minden, LA with a frigid minus 16 degrees. All time record lows are still on the books in Dallas at -8, Kansas City at -22 and Washington D.C. at -15. Adding to the super cold was a super blizzard from New Hampshire to Georgia with Virginia recording 40 inches of snow. The cold blast also made it to Baton Rouge as ice-floes blocked the Mississippi River at New Orleans for the second time in history.
