Pat Shingleton: "Weather, Migraines Weather Sayings..."



We've experienced two days of chunky air quality necessitating Ozone Action Days. These are initiated by the Department of Environmental Quality to alert those with breathing and heart conditions to stay indoors, rest and rely on the air conditioning. Years ago, the journal, Neurology, reported that higher temperatures and lower barometric pressure increase the occurrence of headaches. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston conducted the study to verify that temperature and pressure readings could trigger migraines. Researchers examined 7,054 patients who entered emergency rooms with severe headaches and compared meteorological and pollutant factors for each case. Included in the research were air temperature, barometric pressure, humidity, fine particulate matter, black carbon, and nitrogen and sulfur dioxide levels. They were able to establish a link between the symptoms and atmospheric conditions within 24 hours of each incident. For example, with each temperature increase of 5 degrees there was a 7.5 percent higher risk of severe headache. Years ago, I always enjoyed “The Spoken Word” with Don Moore on WRKF. Don retired from the English Department at L.S.U. after 46 years of service and enjoys time spent with his daughter’s family in Lafayette. A few years ago, Don forwarded a page from his favorite calendar, “The 365 Stupidest Things Ever Said.” It reminded me of the slip-ups that I have offered, on-air, for the last 41 years. Years ago, my friend Mary Daniel, laughingly called to remind me that it’s called a “cold air mass,” not the “southside” of a mare. There are few other occasions that I’d prefer not to put in writing. Don’s page originated from a weathercaster in Burlington, Vermont who said, “Hail-sized golf balls fell today out in the Midwest.”