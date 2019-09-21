Pat Shingleton: "Two Galveston Events..."

Beginning the column with a "look back" to an anniversary described by Isaac Cline, Chief of the U.S. Weather Bureau in Galveston. "Sunday, September 9, 1900 revealed one of the most horrible sights that ever a civilized people looked upon. It was the end of five days of devastation. Never before have more Americans died in any single natural disaster. Nearly 7,000 lives were lost because of a hurricane that leveled Galveston. The number of dead and oppressive heat that followed the storm prevented proper burials. When bodies were weighted and taken deep into the Gulf of Mexico for burial, they washed back onto the Galveston Beach.” Finalizing the column with another item. Charles Coughlan died in 1899 during a performance in Galveston. Before his death a fortune teller forewarned him that he would die in a southern city at the height of his career. Immediately after his burial the Hurricane of 1900 hit Galveston, sending his casket into the Gulf of Mexico as it was later absorbed by the Gulf Stream’s Loop Current. The casket and his remains were advanced along the Atlantic seaboard. Eight years later, fisherman discovered the casket at Prince Edward Island, Canada, where Coughlan once lived. Banjo Bob Cargo’s story noted another twist to this saga, reporting that the popular actor was estranged from his wife but desired to return one day to a lover on Prince Edward Island.