Latest Weather Blog
Pat Shingleton: "The Time Change..."
It's "reminder" time and before you hit the sheets this evening turn the clock ahead an hour. The reason for “Summer Time” or Daylight Saving Time is to make use of daylight. The American delegate to Paris, Benjamin Franklin, first conceived the idea in Paris in 1784 and noted his reasons in an essay called, An Economical Project. London builder, William Willett, proposed advancing clocks 20 minutes on consecutive Sundays in April and lessening the same amount on four Sundays in September. Almost a hundred years after Ben’s suggestion, the U.S Department of Transportation adopted National Standard time to control train schedules. The first energy benefits of Summer Time were recognized during World War II. History records that daylight saving time was just that, a means of holding onto more daylight hours for more productivity. In years past the Saturday evening weathercaster was obligated to inform the viewers of a time change to serve this purpose.
