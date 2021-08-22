Pat Shingleton: "The Sliding Lady and A Head Thump..."



Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio are experiencing a heavy hit of snow today and here's a snow story from my past that noted the effects of weather and the disciplinary actions of my father. After mass at St. Agatha’s Church in Ellwood City, PA, our Dad would routinely purchase either the Youngstown Vindicator or the Pittsburgh Press at a news cart always parked outside the church. This particular Sunday was snowy as sheets of ice coated the sidewalks and church steps. Standing outside the church, visiting with friends, a robust lady proceeded down the steps, lost her balance, slipped on the ice and went airborne. Spinning and swirling across the icy sidewalk in the midst of ohhhhs and ahhhs she landed at the feet of my brother Mike and me. For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction…Our Dad was a butcher and had huge hands. Whenever a disciplinary action was initiated a curled middle finger protruding from the fist created the “thump;” directed at the back of the head. So, as the lady slid to our feet, I imitated an umpire and yelled, “Safe!” Thinking Mike made fun of the sliding lady, Dad gave him the “thump” while I got the laughs.