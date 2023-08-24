Pat Shingleton: "The Recycle Mode and Audrey"

The common belief found that once the "recycle" mode on the car air conditioning, was activated, cool, healthier air was circulated throughout the vehicle just as cool air is circulated throughout a home. The California Air Resources Board, reported that the air inside a car is dirtier than the air outside. Researchers found numerous samples of toxic materials outside the car including benzene and carbon monoxide. Inside they found higher concentrations of these materials. In most cases, it depends on the vehicle in front of you and how close you are to it. The report noted a ratio about two to 10 times more pollutants inside a vehicle on a congested interstate or major street. Auto makers have always been concerned about what's coming out of the exhaust and their research continues to examine what gets inside the car. In closing, from history books to stories that may have been passed down from parents and grandparents, many will remember today's date. It’s the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Audrey. The early-season storm blasted the Louisiana/Texas border on June 27 with a 12 foot storm surge across Cameron Parish and sections of Vermillion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes with wind gusts of 180 miles per hour. With at least 500 deaths, Audrey set a record for the most storm deaths in the month of June. The storm is also noted as one of the strongest storm to make landfall within the United States and one of only two major hurricanes to make landfall in the month of June.