Pat Shingleton: "The Perfect Storm or Frankenstorm..."

On this date in 1991, a devastating storm formed in the Atlantic and is still remembered by many in the northeast. Referred to as the Halloween Storm and similar to this year's October storm - Matthew - 45 mph winds lashed the North Carolina coast for five days. Hurricane-force winds pounded New England and New Jersey was hit with the highest tides since the Great Atlantic Hurricane of '44 and Hurricane Sandy, known also at the end of October as "Frankenstorm." It was the basis for the novel and the movie, "The Perfect Storm," and the sinking of the Andrea Gail. It was called "perfect" because of the events that resulted within the storm that included an extra-tropical cyclone that developed along a cold front. In addition, upper air support contributed to the storm's increase and Hurricane Grace making a hairpin turn to the east that led to treacherous sea conditions over the western Atlantic.