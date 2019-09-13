Pat Shingleton: "The Origin of 'Honeymoon' and Mom's Bread..."

The next official full moon will occur on Saturday, November 4. The term “honeymoon” dates back to the 1500s when newlyweds enjoyed the fullness of the period after their marriage. Once the couple settled into their home it was presumed that the experience would “wane,” similar to a waning moon. Expressen.se reported that Erika Svanstrom and her husband, Stefan, experienced an unusual honeymoon. The couple experienced six natural disasters that began with a major snowstorm in Munich, followed by a cyclone in Cairns, Australia, and catastrophic flooding in Brisbane. When they arrived in New Zealand a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck. The Sandstorms’ were in Tokyo six years ago when the earthquake and tsunami occurred then ended their trip in Bali during a monsoon. The couple continue to enjoy therapy. November also provides additional frontal passages that activate showers, clearing, cooler temperatures and a northerly wind shift. In addition to the changing wind direction is the "air smell." The north-northwest winds sometimes send us a whiff of the paper mills in St. Francisville and Flowers Baking Company on Florida Blvd. transport my memories back to Grandma Shirley's kitchen in Pennsylvania. Back-in-the-day," Mom's "bakin' of bread" on Thursday's meant fresh, hot bread after basketball practice, layered with jams and peanut butter, topped off with a cold glass of milk. Another pleasing aroma comes from the Community Coffee facilities, across the river, when they're roasting the beans. Maybe you'll catch the scent of a sweet olive tree.