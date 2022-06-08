Pat Shingleton: "The Old Country"

I named this parade, “The Wearin of the Green,” in tribute to its anonymous author during the Irish Rebellion in 1798 and to further the beauty of the color – green. If you can’t join us on the route, join us on Cox Cable Channel 18 and streamed live on WBRZ.com beginning at 9:30 AM. For many years the spectators and participants dodged the rain, the cold and sometime snow. According to our “Killarney Grand Marshals” of the past, the parade day weather often replicates the weather in “The Old Country.” This has truly turned into a Hammett-Shingleton event with family members shouldering the burden to recognize our heritage in a great city. A special salute to our Grand Marshal, Richard B. "Rick" Nevils. Rick assisted us in the beginnings of the parade and advancing The Irish Open Golf Tournament in recognition of a previous Grand marshal, Bob Headley. We will also miss our dear friend, Cheney Joseph. Along with his best friend, Charles McGowan, Chaney watched the wheels of our '47 Mack Firetruck while Charles Watched the road. For our families we began the day at our house with a fabulous Irish breakfast then they would transport our Grand Marshal to the route. I will also remember T.J. Moran who supported this parade and also was a Grand Marshal. Another tradition of “The St. Patrick Day Parade, The Wearin’ of the Green” is the day designated for the parade. The Feast Day of the Patron Saint of Ireland is March 17th, the day in which Padraig died in 460. Parades originated to recognize St. Patrick and the influence and heritage of the Irish in the work force and the political, social and religious communities. Our parade began in 1986, advanced by Robert Grey Hammett’s 2.6 mile route from Acadian at Hundred Oaks to Perkins Road. It has been “billed” as a rain or shine event as we rain to start the parade and the “shine” at the end of the parade. The World’s Shortest Street is Bridge Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The 98 foot street also boasts the World’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.