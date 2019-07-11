Pat Shingleton: "The Famous Stick and Red Sky..."

When Frank Epperson was 11 years old he took a wooden stir stick and placed it in a fruit flavored soda pop outside on his porch one cold, wintry New York evening. The drink froze to the stick and Frank enjoyed the treat the next day. Eighteen years later in 1923, Frank Epperson applied for a patent for his "frozen ice on a stick" which he called the "Epsicle Ice Pop." He used a scaled down tongue depressor made from Birch wood to hold the frozen delight. Frank's children encouraged him to change the name to "Popsicle." In 1925 he sold his idea to the Joe Lowe Company of New York and Good Humor Ice Cream now holds the rights to the Popsicle. During the Great Depression folks needed a better deal and two Popsicles were joined together, called Twin Popsicles. Popsicle sticks have been used for a variety of arts and crafts projects. Long before the satellites or radar, folks would look to the sky, plants and animals for weather predictions. You've heard the old adage: "Red sky at night, sailor's delight...Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning." Close to sunset, the western sky is especially clear, creating beautiful red sunsets. As the sun goes down it bops through the lower atmosphere, hitting scattered particles of dust, smoke and pollution. In this "scattering" process the shorter wavelengths of light, depicted as violets and blues, are eliminated with the longer wavelengths of reds and oranges remaining. Sinking air gathers the contaminants closer to earth, making the sunset even redder. This is caused by high pressure that brings fair weather. If the eastern sky is red in the morning, high pressure has passed, replaced by low pressure, clouds, rain and a warning?