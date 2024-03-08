65°
Pat Shingleton: "Summer goes, Fall returns..."
Very soon, the Love Bugs will appear, affording us additional opportunities to head to the local car wash.
They also offer Nature's hints for the end of Summer and the early beginnings of Autumn,We when were kids,
we'd collect what we called "locust" shells from a variety of tree trunks. These insects weren't locusts but Cicadas
and the sound they make comes only from the male. Tymbals, attached to the stomach muscles of the Cicada
vibrate to create the sound. This begins the process of exiting its shell. Once we would hear the sound we'd look
to areas of the tree to watch it fly out and away. Kids do goofy things and many of us would collect and
attach the shells to a shirt or sweatshirt to aggravate the neighborhood girls as "Eeks" were common.
In the upcoming weeks the Whoolyworm's stripe could be a Winter predictor.
