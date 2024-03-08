65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pat Shingleton: "Summer goes, Fall returns..."

8 years 6 months 7 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2015 Sep 8, 2015 September 08, 2015 3:00 AM September 08, 2015 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

Trending News

Very soon, the Love Bugs will appear, affording us additional opportunities to head to the local car wash.
They also offer Nature's hints for the end of Summer and the early beginnings of Autumn,We when were kids,
we'd collect what we called "locust" shells from a variety of tree trunks. These insects weren't locusts but Cicadas 
and the sound they make comes only from the male. Tymbals, attached to the stomach muscles of the Cicada 
vibrate to create the sound. This begins the process of exiting its shell. Once we would hear the sound we'd look
to areas of the tree to watch it fly out and away. Kids do goofy things and many of us would collect and
attach the shells to a shirt or sweatshirt to aggravate the neighborhood girls as "Eeks" were common.
In the upcoming weeks the Whoolyworm's stripe could be a Winter predictor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days