Pat Shingleton: "Scouting and Scouting Storms"

During our excursions in the woods on Wiley Hill, Scout Master Art Johnson taught us that nature provided numerous direction finders. One indicator was the moss covering the north side of trees and rocks. The “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” reported that herds of grazing and resting deer and cattle tend to align themselves with Earth’s magnetic fields. Researchers observed 3,000 deer in the Czech Republic noting that regardless of wind or sunlight, they generally aligned to the magnetic north. Researchers believe that many creatures can sense Earth’s magnetic field and the detection of the field enters into a fundamental role in spatial perception. Even if the creatures move over short distances the magnetism assisted their navigation. Hurricane Matthew will be a headliner for Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas and with 60 days left in Hurricane Season 2016, October remains a vulnerable month for destructive tropical systems. Hurricane Hilda on October 3, 1964 killed 16 Louisiana residents and after moving inland, tornadoes killed 22 more in LaRose. In 1999, October hurricanes: Mitch, Joyce, Keith, and Irene caused extensive damage. Opal came on the heels of Elena causing a double punch to Pensacola. The October 2, 1915 Hurricane moved from Mobile to Tangipahoa Parish and Baton Rouge while the October 10, 1937 Hurricane began in the Yucatan, slid into Texas and tracked east into Baton Rouge. On October 28, 1985, Hurricane Juan did the “loop-dee-loop” hitting Vermillion Parish. On this date in 2002 we were preparing for Lili that went through Lafayette. One of the earlies storms was experienced by explorers near the mouth of Mississippi in 1528 on October 28th. Five vessels including 2150 men were lost. On October 6, 1837 "Racer's Storm" hit Cameron with seas eight feet above normal. Finally in 1893 the Cheniere Cammada Hurricane struck Grand Isle on this date. The death toll was 2000 tilted the Chandelier Island Lighthouse that was 50 feet above sea leve l.