Just three years ago, New Jersey residents were experiencing the devastation of Superstorm Sandy.

In 1991, another storm, referred to as the Halloween Storm, lashed the North Carolina coast for five days.

Hurricane-force winds pounded New England and New Jersey causing the highest tides on the Eastern

Seaboard since the Great Atlantic Hurricane of '44. It was the basis for the novel and the movie,

"The Perfect Storm," and the sinking of the Andrea Gail. It was referenced as "perfect" because of the events

that created the massive storm. An extra-tropical cyclone developed along a sluggish cold front.

Upper air support was also in place and the impact of Hurricane Grace completed the formula. In addition,

the storm made a rapid hairpin turn to the east which rapidly led to treacherous sea conditions over the

western Atlantic.