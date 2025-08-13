Pat Shingleton: "Good Morning... Glories..."

The best place in the world to witness the Morning Glory is in the small village of Burketown in Australia's northern Queensland. In September and October thousands visit it to see a huge white cloud that rolls like meringue and stretches 600 miles at speeds of 35 m.p.h. Burketown lies between the northern wetlands and the southern grasslands of Queensland's Gulf region and the Morning Glory forms through a unique combination of sea breeze, moisture and high pressure. The locals call them upside-down clouds as it stirs the dust followed by dead calm. They also know it's on the way when the beer fridge's glass doors frost up and the corners of the cheap tables bend upwards.